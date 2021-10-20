Fati trains with Barcelona to give hope for faltering European campaign - in pictures

Time is running out for Barcelona to get back on track in the Champions League after successive defeats in Group E.

The Catalans began their campaign with 3-0 losses to Bayern Munich and Benfica, so another setback at home to Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday would leave them on the brink of elimination. If that happens, it would be the first time since 2003 the club would have failed to reach the knockout stage.

But there is some optimism for Ronald Koeman's team. While their issues have coincided with Argentine star Lionel Messi's departure to Paris Saint-Germain, they are also witnessing the rise of a new star - Ansu Fati.

Fati, 18, made his first start of the season after a 10-month knee injury layoff on Sunday, scoring a goal and earning his team a penalty in a 3-1 win over Valencia.

He, along with Pedri, Gavi and Nicolas Gonzalez are among those being called Barca's "dream teen" as the club aim to rise from the ashes with the help of the next crop of talent.

“It was a very important win, we are in a key week in the season,” Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong said. “We started it well by earning points and gaining confidence, that’s very important for the club right now.”

Ahead of the crucial match against Dynamo, Fati and his Barcelona teammates took part in a training session at the club's Joan Gamper sports complex on Tuesday.

