Salah on fire again as Mendy comes to Chelsea's rescue: Premier League team of the week

After the international break, the Premier League returned with a bang this weekend.

The action got underway at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon as Liverpool gave Claudio Ranieri a rough welcome on his return to the league by battering his new Watford side 5-0.

READ MORE Tottenham Hotspur outclass Newcastle to spoil takeover party

There were two thrilling matches played in the traditional Saturday time slot as Wolves fought back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the Birmingham derby, while Leicester City produced their best performance of the season to defeat Manchester United 4-2 and heap more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Elsewhere, Manchester City cruised past struggling Burnley, 2-0, Southampton recorded their first win of the season by beating Leeds 1-0, and Norwich and Brighton played out a goalless draw.

In Saturday's late game, Chelsea returned to the top of the table with a 1-0 win at Brentford in the west London derby, but the European champions needed to survive a second-half onslaught by their promoted rivals.

On Sunday, David Moyes got one over his former club as West Ham edged out Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park, before Tottenham bounced back from conceding early to defeat Newcastle 3-2 and spoil the party for the new owners in their first game in charge.

The round concluded on Monday night at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal needed a last-gasp equaliser from Alexandre Lacazette to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace.

Assessing the performances from the latest round of Premier League fixtures, Richard Jolly has selected his team of the week in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.