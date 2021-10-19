Arsenal v Crystal Palace player ratings: Aubameyang 8, Lacazette 7; Gallagher 8, Benteke 7

Substitute Alexandre Lacazette grabbed a last-gasp equaliser for Arsenal as they drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

Eagles manager Patrick Vieira thought his team had earned a deserved three points against the club where the Frenchman starred as a player for nine seasons.

But Palace failed to clear a corner in injury-time and after Vicente Guaita had saved Ben White's strike, the ball fell kindly for Lacazette to fire home.

Arsenal had started the game on the front foot and took the lead after eight minutes through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-time finish after Guaite had saved Nicolas Pepe's curling strike.

But the Gunners failed to build on that goal and Palace levelled just after the break. Thomas Partey was caught in possession by Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke was given time to drill a shot into the bottom corner.

Arsenal were caught out again when Conor Gallagher dispossessed Albert Sambi Lokonga in his own half and Palace set off on a counter-attack that ended with Odsonne Edouard hammering in a shot past Aaron Ramsdale via the underside of the crossbar.

Kieran Tierney almost equalised for Arsenal late on but thundered his shot against the bar until Lacazette did find the net to earn the home side a slightly fortunate point.

Mikel Arteta's side sit 12th in the Premier League, three points and two places ahead of Palace.

