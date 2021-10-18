Part of stand at Dutch club collapses as Vitesse Arnhem fans celebrate - in pictures

A small section of a stand at Dutch top-flight club NEC Nijmegen's Goffert Stadium collapsed on Sunday as fans of visiting Vitesse Arnhem celebrated their team's 1-0 victory.

Arnhem players were celebrating on the pitch in front of their fans when the lowest section of the stand collapsed. About 35 people were standing on the section that was affected. There were no reports of any injuries.

One player put his hands on his head when it happened before other players punched the air when it became apparent that nobody had been hurt.

Fans quickly clambered upwards, away from the affected part of the stand.

NEC director Wilco van Schaik told Dutch broadcaster NOS that, as far as he knew, nobody was injured. “There was a container under the stand and that prevented anything more serious,” he said.

Nijmegen Mayor Hubert Bruls said he was shocked.

“Luckily, as far as we know, nobody was injured. I want an investigation as quickly as possible into what happened here,” Bruls told NOS.

"It was shocking," Vitesse defender Riechedly Bazoer told Dutch broadcaster NOS. "Fortunately, everyone survived."

"A stadium which should be safe is collapsing. This must be investigated," the Netherlands' KNVB football federation said.

Nikolai Baden Frederiksen scored the winner in the first half to move up to sixth in the Eredivisie. Vitesse host Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.