Barcelona player ratings v Valencia: Memphis 9, Ansu Fati 8, Philippe Coutinho 7

Fati inspires Barca as Coutinho gets his name on the scoresheet

Andy Mitten
Oct 18, 2021

Ansu Fati came to the rescue again by scoring a sensational goal and earning a penalty in a 3-1 victory over Valencia as Barcelona got a big week off to a winning start.

Memphis slammed in the spot-kick and Philippe Coutinho, who came on for Fati on the hour, added a late third to give a comfortable scoreline to a game that Valencia had led after just five minutes.

Ansu went off with Valencia still chasing an equaliser, an indication of how important Ronald Koeman considers his involvement in Wednesday's Champions League game against Dynamo Kiev, with the season's first clasico against Real Madrid coming four days later.

"We have a week with three big games at home and the first one was the most important," said Koeman.

"When you start the game with an early goal conceded there is a mental thing but we overcame it."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: October 18th 2021, 3:51 AM
