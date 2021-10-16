Newcastle in training but could it Steve Bruce's final match in charge? - in pictures

Steve Bruce promised he will fight to keep his job as Newcastle coach despite speculation that he will be replaced by the club’s new owners after the match against Tottenham on Sunday.

The 60-year-old will take charge of his 1,000th game as a manager when Spurs visit St James’ Park in the first fixture since Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium completed its £305million ($420m) takeover.

Brendan Rodgers, former Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, Rangers’ Steven Gerrard and Brighton’s Graham Potter have all distanced themselves from a potential vacancy on Tyneside after being heavily linked with Bruce’s job.

And after watching his squad in training ahead of the Spurs match, Bruce dismissed suggestions he was only hanging on for compensation.

He said: “Who wouldn’t want to try? I’m not going to give up the hope of it. Who wouldn’t want this job now going forward, the way it is, the way it looks in the future? Who wouldn’t want the opportunity to manage Newcastle?

“Certainly I would and I’m sure there’s hundreds who’d want to do the same thing. There are exciting times ahead for the club, that’s for sure.

“It’s not all about money with me, not at all. I want to be the manager of Newcastle – that’s not going to change.

“I played 950-odd as a player. I’ve been involved 43 years on the trot since I was a kid, I’ve won every domestic medal there is a few times over. I’ll never give up.

“What you cry for is a little bit of respect at times, just a little bit of respect at times and have a bit of dignity about you. No matter how difficult it’s become, that’s what I’ve tried to put in place.”

In a statement aimed at dissenting supporters, Staveley said: “We have had an extremely busy week reviewing the business and getting to know people and it is imperative that we continue to be patient and considered in our approach.

“Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy.

“Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday.

“If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know but, in the meantime, we wish him the best of luck in his 1,000th match as a manager and will be joining you in getting right behind the team.

“Thank you for the warm welcome you have given us. We can’t wait to be at St. James’ Park with you.”