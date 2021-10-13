Trent Alexander-Arnold back in training but Liverpool issues mount - in pictures

Liverpool are preparing for a return to Premier League action on Saturday with growing concerns over selection issues.

Forward Diogo Jota is a doubt for the trip to Watford after he was sent home in midweek from international duty with Portugal, having not trained with the squad since being left out of the weekend friendly win over Qatar due to a muscle injury.

READ MORE Marcus Rashford aims to put on-field frustrations behind him with Manchester United return

Jurgen Klopp's line up at Vicarage Road could also see him without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho as they are not due to arrive back in England from Brazil duty until late on Friday.

Klopp has had some good news on the selection front with Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to training after a groin problem, where he worked out alongside Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez and the other stars not on international duty.

However, midfielder Thiago Alcantara – out since September 18 with a calf injury – was not pictured in the workout.

Klopp will be keen to avoid another upset at Vicarage Road. His side were unbeaten in the Premier League on their visit in February 2020 - and were trounced 3-0. Liverpool, however, went on to win the title, while Watford were relegated.

To see the Liverpool stars in training, click on the gallery above. To see the next picture, simply swipe.

Liverpool hammered on last trip to Watford