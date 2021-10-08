Wayne Rooney, Jimmy Greaves, Harry Kane: England's all-time top goalscorers - in pictures

Harry Kane could take a few steps closer to becoming England's all-time top international goalscorer in the latest round of World Cup qualifiers.

READ MORE Kane, Foden and Grealish train with England ahead of World Cup qualifiers

The Three Lions captain currently has an impressive haul of 41 goals from 64 appearances for his country and, age just 28, has plenty of miles left on the clock to reach Wayne Rooney's record of 53.

The next target for Kane is matching the late, great Jimmy Greaves - another prolific Tottenham Hotspur goal-getter - who stands fourth in the chart, three goals ahead of the current Spurs striker.

And, with games against Andorra and Hungary coming up, it is not inconceivable that Kane could join, or even overhaul, Greaves by the end of the October international break.

In the gallery above, we take a look through the list of England's greatest goalscorers.