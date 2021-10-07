Saudi-backed Newcastle takeover imminent after TV row resolved

Approval from the Premier League could come in the next 24 hours

Press Association
Oct 7, 2021

A Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United appears imminent after a long-standing row over TV piracy was resolved, according to reports in the UK.

News of a potential breakthrough in a saga which has been ongoing since April last year arrived when it emerged Saudi Arabia had indicated it would lift its ban on broadcaster beIN SPORTS.

The Qatari network has been unable to broadcast in Saudi Arabia for the last four-and-a-half years as part of a diplomatic dispute, but the ban is set to come to an end, according to the PA news agency.

Amanda Staveley’s consortium, in which the nation’s Public Investment Fund is the 80 per cent majority shareholder, formally withdrew its £300 million-plus ($407m) bid to buy the club from Mike Ashley in July last year after waiting 17 weeks for the Premier League to make a decision under its owners’ and directors’ test.

READ MORE
Spain’s Enrique says ‘game played out beautifully’ as they see off Italy in Nations League

The alleged piracy was one of the major stumbling blocks and the removal of that problem appears to have helped to resolve the other, the issue of the separation between the PIF and the Saudi state.

It is understood that discussions over the remaining obstacles have gathered pace and that significant progress has been made which could finally lead to a successful conclusion to an exhausting saga and an end to Ashley’s tenure at St James’ Park.

beIN is the legitimate Premier League rights holder in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region and signed a new three-year deal last December, understood to be on the same terms as the last agreement – around $500m.

Dubai International Capital's chief negotiator Amanda Staveley smiles before the Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo - S1AETKHIQSAA

Amanda Staveley has been part of the consortium bidding to buy out Mike Ashley. Reuters

The club and the Premier League are set to enter arbitration over the takeover, with a separate competition law hearing confirming last week that the arbitration hearing would start on January 3, although those legal wrangles could soon be rendered obsolete.

The Competition Appeals Tribunal heard last week that the league had been “improperly influenced” by beIN and rival Premier League clubs in its consideration of the takeover.

Daniel Jowell QC, acting for St James Holdings Ltd, said the broadcaster and the clubs’ “active lobbying” of the league “distorted the Premier League’s fair and objective application of the rules”.

Neither the Premier League nor Newcastle has commented on the latest developments, which came with unrest amongst fans mounting once again following a winless start to the new season which extends to seven Premier League games and eight in all competitions.

Updated: October 7th 2021, 5:54 AM
FootballPremier LeagueNewcastle United
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Chelsea's Havertz, Werner and Rudiger train with Germany for World Cup qualifier
An image that illustrates this article Saudi-backed Newcastle takeover imminent after TV row resolved
An image that illustrates this article Crunch time: the players making most tackles in Premier League in 2021/22
An image that illustrates this article NWSL players halt games in show of solidarity with players who allege abuse