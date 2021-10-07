Crunch time: the players making most tackles in Premier League in 2021/22 - in pictures

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was never shy of making a crunching challenge during in his playing days, so he will be delighted to see one of his players top the Premier League tackles chart this season.

Eagles defender Tyrick Mitchell currently leads the way going into the October international break. Interestingly, none of the players who finished last season's list of the top tacklers are threatening the charts this time around.

In the all-time Premier League chart, the top three is made up of Pablo Zabletta (953 tackles in 303 games), Lucas Leiva (978 challenges in 247 matches) and - top of the pile - Gareth Barry, who made 1,028 tackles in his 653 appearances.

In the gallery above, we take a look at which players are this campaign's top tacklers so far — and see who finished at the top of the list last season.