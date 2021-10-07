Chelsea's Havertz, Werner and Rudiger train with Germany for World Cup qualifier

Germany will be hopeful of extending their winning run on Friday when they face Romania in their World Cup qualifier.

The signs so far have been positive, with new manager Hansi Flick winning three matches in charge since replacing Joachim Low at the helm.

The Germans endured a first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup and were eliminated in the last 16 at the Euros earlier this year. But they are better placed in the 2022 World Cup qualification race. Die Mannschaft are on top in Group J on 15 points from six matches, with Armenia second on 11 and Romania third with 10 points.

Germany have scored 12 goals in those three wins - against Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland - and have conceded none. National team director Oliver Bierhoff said he is keen to quickly secure qualification for the World Cup in Qatar.

"We want to return to world class and for that to happen every result counts and we have to have continuity," Bierhoff was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"We want to show the same intensity. We want to seal qualification as soon as possible, maybe even during these two matches."

Apart from star names like Chelsea trio Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger, among others, one player who is likely to get much attention is Karim Adeyemi. The 19-year-old striker scored on his Germany debut against Armenia and scored twice for Salzburg against Lille in the Champions League.