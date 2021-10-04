Salah's 'absolutely exceptional' goal will be talked about in '50, 60 years', says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool fans will be talking about Mohamed Salah's wonder goal in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City in "50, 60 years" and described the Egyptian as one of the best players in the world.

Salah's moment of breathtaking skill - leaving a trail of City defenders in his wake - came on 76 minutes to put Liverpool ahead before a deflected Kevin de Bruyne shot ensured a share of the spoils.

Salah, who had created the first goal for Sadio Mane, twisted away from Joao Cancelo, leaving Bernardo Silva on the floor and dribbling past Aymeric Laporte before a clinical right-foot finish.

"Only the best players in the world score goals like this. It was the first touch, the first challenge he wins, the going there and putting it on his right foot and finishing the situation off like he did. Absolutely exceptional," said Klopp.

"Because this club never forgets anything, people will talk about this goal for a long, long time, in 50, 60 years, when they remember this game," he added.

Salah, 29, has started the campaign in blistering form with six goals in his first seven Premier League games as the Reds sit second in the table a point behind leaders Chelsea.

Klopp suggested Salah was now operating on a level of elite players, and deserved greater credit for the quality of his strikes.

"If Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo score that goal then the world says yes because it's world class. He is one of the best players in the world, that's how it is," he said.

Salah himself had little recollection of the detail of the goal, judging from his post-match comments.

"I have to watch it to see. I do remember it. It would be more special if it won the game but it is what it is. It’s the result. I think it’s a good goal, nothing much to say," he said.

Manchester City have made a complaint to Liverpool after alleging a fan spat at their backroom staff during the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Manager Pep Guardiola said he was not aware of the incident at the time but was subsequently notified and he is confident the host club will take the necessary action.

“They [the staff] told me but I didn’t see it,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person. I know they are greater than this behaviour.”

It is understood Liverpool are investigating the incident and are looking at CCTV footage from that area of the ground.