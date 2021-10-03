Paris Saint-Germain player ratings v Rennes: Messi 6, Neymar 5, Mbappe 5

Ligue 1 leaders see eight-game winning run at start of season come to an end

Liam Wheeler
Oct 3, 2021

Lionel Messi suffered his first defeat as a Paris Saint-Germain player on Sunday as their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season ended with a 2-0 loss at Rennes.

The Argentina star smacked the crossbar with a free-kick in the first half at Roazhon Park before Gaetan Laborde volleyed Rennes ahead just before the break with the league's top scorer netting for the sixth time.

Flavien Tait struck less than 20 seconds after half-time to double the lead for Rennes, with Kylian Mbappe seeing a goal ruled out for offside as PSG's eight-match winning run in the league this term ended.

October 3rd 2021
