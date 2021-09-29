Lewandowski, Sane and Muller train with Bayern ahead of Dynamo clash - in pictures

Bayern Munich were all smiles in training as the German champions prepared to face Dynamo Kiev in their second group match of Champions League Group E.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann joined in with some of the drills alongside star players Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane as they fine-tuned ahead of the visit of the Ukraine champions.

Bayern got their campaign up and running with a comfortable 3-0 win over Barcelona while Kiev played out a stalemate against Benfica.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern are chasing an eight-straight victory in all competitions.

