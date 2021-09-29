Lewandowski, Sane and Muller train with Bayern ahead of Dynamo clash - in pictures

German champions are chasing an eight-straight victory across competitions

Steve Luckings
Sep 29, 2021

Bayern Munich were all smiles in training as the German champions prepared to face Dynamo Kiev in their second group match of Champions League Group E.

Salah, Van Dijk and Mane train with Liverpool ahead of Porto game - in pictures

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann joined in with some of the drills alongside star players Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane as they fine-tuned ahead of the visit of the Ukraine champions.

Bayern got their campaign up and running with a comfortable 3-0 win over Barcelona while Kiev played out a stalemate against Benfica.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern are chasing an eight-straight victory in all competitions.

To see images of Bayern players training, check out the photo gallery above.

Updated: September 29th 2021, 2:49 AM
Bayern MunichChampions LeagueFootball
