Salah, Van Dijk and Mane train with Liverpool ahead of Porto game - in pictures

Liverpool aim to build on their opening Champions League win over AC Milan as they take on Porto in Group B on Tuesday.

The Merseysiders' opening match saw them defeat Milan in a thrilling game at Anfield where second-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson helped turnaround a 2-1 half-time deficit.

Porto drew 0-0 at reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in their first match in what has been dubbed this season's 'Group of Death'.

In last weekend's Premier League, Jurgen Klopp's side were involved in another goal fest as they drew 3-3 at newly promoted Brentford.

Salah was among the scorers in London as the Egyptian striker struck his 100th league goal for Liverpool. "It's an incredible moment," Liverpool captain Henderson said afterwards. "He's been incredible ever since he came to the club."

Salah was back on the training pitch on Monday - along with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - ahead of the game in Portugal.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita returned to training after missing the Brentford game due to a foot injury, while Wales right-back Neco Williams, who has been out all season with an ankle injury was also back.

Porto were victorious in their Primeira Liga game on Saturday when they won 2-1 at Gil Vicente thanks to Sergio Oliveria's last-gasp goal. Porto sit second in their domestic table, four points behind leaders Benfica.

