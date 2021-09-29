Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Pedri train with Barcelona for Benfica clash - in pictures

Barcelona are back in Champions League action on Wednesday hoping to build on their morale-boosting La Liga victory at the weekend.

Ronaldo Koeman's side travel to Portuguese league leaders Benfica hoping to pick up their first points in Group E after being thrashed 3-0 by Bayern Munich in their opening game at Camp Nou.

On Sunday, Barca sealed a 3-0 home win over Levante that helped ease the pressure on Dutch coach Koeman - for the time being, anyway.

Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati - on his return from injury - scored the goals that moved the Catalonians up to sixth in the table, five points behind leaders Real Madrid but with a game in hand on Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Depay, De Jong, Fati and Co were back in training on Tuesday as the team prepared for the trip to Portugal to take on a Benfica side who drew 0-0 at Dynamo Kiev in their opening group-stage game.

Koeman was given a further boost by the return of Jordi Alba and Pedri to training, although it is uncertain that either player will be ready to take on the Portuguese. The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, Sergio Aguero and Alejandro Balde remain unavailable.

Benfica maintained their 100 per cent Primeira Liga record with a 3-1 victory at Vitoria Guimaraes on Saturday which makes it seven wins out of seven games so far. Roman Yaremchuk's first-half double and Joao Mario's 73rd-minute finish sealed their latest three points that leaves them four clear of second-placed Porto.

