Suarez and Griezmann train with Atletico Madrid ahead of AC Milan clash - in pictures

Atletico Madrid are preparing for their latest game in this season's Champions League 'Group of Death' as they take on Italian side AC Milan on Tuesday.

Diego Simeone's reigning La Liga champions were held to a goalless draw by Porto in their opening match in a Group B which also includes 2019 European champions Liverpool.

Milan were beaten 3-2 by the Premier League outfit in their European Cup opener, despite holding a 2-1 half-time lead at Anfield.

At the weekend, Atletico suffered their first league defeat this season when they were beaten 1-0 at Alaves, and currently sit fourth in the table, three points behind leaders and city rivals Real.

Milan, meanwhile, won 2-1 at Spezia and are now second in Serie A, two points behind table-topping Napoli.

Simeone will have to decide whether to stick with attacker Antoine Griezmann in his starting line-up at the Wanda Metropolitano this week.

The Frenchman - who was out on the training pitch with the likes of Luis Suarez and Koke on Monday ahead of the Milan clash - has not enjoyed the most impressive of spells since rejoining the club from Barcelona, to say the least.

Already struggling to win over a sceptical fan base who still have not forgiven him for controversially leaving the club for Catalonia in 2019, Griezmann has no goals, no assists, and no shots on target in his first four games.