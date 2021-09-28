England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies age 83

Former Liverpool and England striker Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83, the Premier League club have announced.

Hunt played 34 games for England between 1962 and 1969, scoring 18 goals. He appeared in all six games in the 1966 World Cup finals, scoring three times, as England went on to win the trophy after a 4–2 extra-time win over West Germany at Wembley.

He also played for Liverpool for 11 years, winning two league titles, and was the club's record goalscorer with 286 goals until being overtaken by Ian Rush.

READ MORE Salah, Van Dijk and Mane train with Liverpool ahead of Porto game

The club said in a statement posted on their official Twitter account: “We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt.

“The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt 1938 – 2021.”

Hunt was born in Golborne, Cheshire on July 20, 1938.

We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt.



The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.



Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt 1938 – 2021. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2021

He signed for Liverpool in July 1958 and made his final appearance for the club in December 1969.

Hunt was signed by Phil Taylor from non-league Stockton Heath but was kept on by Bill Shankly, and helped the club out of the old Second Division in 1962, going on to win league titles in 1964 and 1966.

He also won the FA Cup with Liverpool in 1965.

Hunt won 34 caps for England, scoring 18 goals, and earned his first under Walter Winterbottom in 1962 when Liverpool were still in the second tier.

In that season, he scored 41 goals in as many games for the Reds.

Hunt scored three goals in helping England get out of their group at the 1966 finals, and played in every game such was his importance to Alf Ramsey’s team.