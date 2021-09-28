Daniel Maldini, Brahim Diaz train with AC Milan ahead of Atletico test - in pictures

Daniel Maldini will hope to continue to do the family name proud as AC Milan get set to play their first home Champions League match in seven years on Tuesday.

One of Italian football’s most famous names returned to a Serie A scoresheet on Saturday when Maldini netted in a 2-1 win over Spezia on his first league start for the club.

The 19-year-old followed in the footsteps of his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare, two Milan greats, by scoring in Italy’s top flight with a 48th-minute header, which briefly sent the Rossoneri top of the table.

The goal came 13 years and 179 days after Paolo’s last Serie A strike in 2008, while Cesare last achieved the feat 60 years and 22 days ago in 1961.

Daniel has a lot to live up to with his grandfather and father both former Italian and European champions with AC Milan.

He took part in training alongside teammates Brahim Diaz and Simon Kjaer with the session overseen by head coach Stefano Pioli.

Coincidentally, the Rossoneri's last match in Europe's premier competition came against Atletico, with the Spanish champions prevailing 5-2 on aggregate in their last-16 encounter in 2013/14.