Wolves v Tottenham player ratings: Ruddy 8, Neves 6; Skipp 8, Kane 7

WOLVES PLAYER RATINGS: John Ruddy – 8. A busy night for the veteran. Unable to stop Ndombele’s goal at his far post and was given no chance in a one on one with Kane. Massive block to stop Gil and a point-blank save to deny Kane a second and keep Wolves in it. Getty Images

Harry Kane ended his goal drought as Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo knocked his former club Wolves out of the League Cup on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Molineux on Wednesday.

Tanguy Ndombele gave Tottenham a 14th-minute lead when he charged down Conor Coady's clearance and shot past John Ruddy.

Kane, without a goal in his four previous games, increased Tottenham's advantage after 23 minutes. Dele Alli's perfect pass sent Kane clear and the England captain found the bottom corner.

Leander Dendoncker pulled one back for Wolves seven minutes before the break when he headed in Rayan Ait-Nouri's corner. Daniel Podence levelled 13 minutes into the second half from Dendoncker's pass.

In the shootout, Dendoncker, Ruben Neves and Coady all missed for Wolves to help send Spurs into the fourth round and a meeting with Burnley.

Emma James provides the player ratings from Molineux in the photo gallery above.