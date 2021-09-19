PSG to make first trip to Saudi Arabia for 2022 Riyadh Season

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar during training at the Jan Breydel Stadium on September 14 on the eve of their Champions League match against Club Brugge. AFP

Paris Saint-Germain will make their first trip to play in Saudi Arabia early next year to take part in the Riyadh Season Cup.

The star-studded French side boasting some of the world's best players including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will face Saudi clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

The tournament, to be held in January 2022, is part of the Riyadh Season, a series of events organised by the Kingdom with football as the main attraction.

The 2019 Riyadh Season attracted more than 10 million visitors, according to the Saudi Gazette.

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago: Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. -2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

