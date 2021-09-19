Aston Villa v Everton player ratings: Bailey 9, Cash 8; Digne 3

Villa earn a 3-0 win at Villa Park to end Everton's unbeaten start to the Premier League season

Danny Lewis
Sep 19, 2021

Aston Villa ended Everton's unbeaten start to the Premier League season as three goals in nine second-half minutes earned them a 3-0 victory at Villa Park on Saturday.

The game was drifting towards a draw until the 66th minute when Matty Cash fired Villa ahead with his first goal for the club, before an own goal by Lucas Digne made it 2-0.

As Everton buckled, substitute Leon Bailey made it 3-0 with a powerful drive after coming on as a substitute although his cameo performance was curtailed by an injury.

The closest an injury-hit Everton came to scoring was moments before Cash's opener when in-form Demarai Gray curled a shot just wide.

Everton have 10 points from five games in fifth spot with Villa moving up into the top half of the table with seven points from their five games.

Danny Lewis provides the player ratings from Villa Park in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: September 19th 2021, 2:54 AM
Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Bio

Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.”

Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.”

Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.”

Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

Student Of The Year 2

Director: Punit Malhotra

Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 

1.5 stars

Aston VillaEvertonPremier LeagueFootball
