Liverpool can't afford to waste points, Jurgen Klopp says

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not surprised by the fine starts of their Premier League rivals and said on Friday that dropping points was not an option in another fiercely competitive season.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool occupy the top three places in the league after the opening four games, with champions Manchester City in fifth.

“I am not too much in the other teams' situations, but it's a good start for us,” Klopp said in the build-up to Liverpool's game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“We've played some good football but if you want to be around the really top spots, you have to, and you cannot waste points. That's how it is. We just keep going. I'm not surprised by other teams' results.”

Liverpool will rotate their squad for what will be their third game in a week, with Klopp saying that his players had done well to come through a gruelling seven days, during which they beat Leeds United in the league and came back from 2-1 down to beat AC Milan in their Champions League opener.

“We spoke about the schedule, this one is normal for us, three games a week … is a tough one so you have to think about this … we'll make changes again, that's clear,” he said.

Klopp confirmed that striker Roberto Firmino remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury but hinted that centre back Virgil van Dijk, who was rested against Milan, could feature against Palace.

“If you like, we're still in extended preseason for [Van Dijk]. I don't want to talk about injuries, but Ibou [Ibrahima Konate], Joe [Gomez], Joel [Matip] all have had injuries. Now we just make sure we have a proper pair on the pitch.”

Klopp praised Palace's strength up front, saying that new boss Patrick Vieira had made a big difference and turned them into “a proper football side".

Palace, who beat Tottenham Hotspur last week to give Vieira his first win, are 11th in the league standings.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

