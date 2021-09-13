Liverpool star Mohamed Salah hits century milestone: Premier League 100-club in pictures

Mohamed Salah has caught the Premier League alight since his return in 2017, establishing himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football.

Rarely given a chance to impress by Chelsea during his first spell in the English top flight, Salah quickly justified Liverpool's decision to make him their most expensive player four years ago with 32 league goals in his first campaign.

That electric debut season was followed by 22 goals in 2018/19 and 19 goals in 2019/20 to help Liverpool win their first Premier League title and first top-flight title in 30 years. Last season may have been a disappointment for the club considering their recent success, but Salah still struck another 22 league goals.

Salah has started the current campaign in promising form with three goals in his first four appearances, and his most recent strike - the opener in the 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday - has seen the Egyptian forward gain access to the Premier League's exclusive 100-goals club. However, his achievement was overshadowed by the horrible injury suffered by Liverpool teammate Harvey Elliott.

Only four players – Alan Shearer (124), Harry Kane (141), Sergio Aguero (147) and Thierry Henry (160) – have scored 100 Premier League goals faster than Salah, who hit the milestone in 162 appearances.

The gallery above features every player to score 100 Premier League goals. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK finance minister George Osbourne reforms stamp duty, replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 - 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; Over £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak decides the fate of SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget, with expectations he will extend the perk unti June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers.

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

World record transfers 1. Kylian Mbappe - to Real Madrid in 2017/18 - €180 million (Dh770.4m - if a deal goes through)

2. Paul Pogba - to Manchester United in 2016/17 - €105m

3. Gareth Bale - to Real Madrid in 2013/14 - €101m

4. Cristiano Ronaldo - to Real Madrid in 2009/10 - €94m

5. Gonzalo Higuain - to Juventus in 2016/17 - €90m

6. Neymar - to Barcelona in 2013/14 - €88.2m

7. Romelu Lukaku - to Manchester United in 2017/18 - €84.7m

8. Luis Suarez - to Barcelona in 2014/15 - €81.72m

9. Angel di Maria - to Manchester United in 2014/15 - €75m

10. James Rodriguez - to Real Madrid in 2014/15 - €75m

