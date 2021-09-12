Leicester v Man City player ratings: Schmeichel 8, Bernardo Silva 7, Gabriel Jesus 5

LEICESTER RATINGS: Kasper Schmeichel 8 - The Denmark international is ever-reliable between the posts and was unfortunate to be on the losing side after producing a number of solid saves. AFP

Bernardo Silva scored the only goal as Manchester City grabbed a vital 1-0 win at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday to climb to second place in the table behind rivals Manchester United.

Leicester defender Jannik Vestergaard missed a golden chance from an early corner, but he could not get a clean connection on his header and it sailed over the bar.

City striker Ferran Torres had a number of decent chances in the first half but Kasper Schmeichel managed to avert the danger.

Jamie Vardy had a goal ruled out for offside four minutes into the second half but it was Manchester City who finally broke the deadlock as Silva pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire home in the 62nd minute.

Leiecester piled forward looking for an equaliser and Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman both went close, but Ederson was alert and quick off his line to save.

Manchester City moved up second spot on nine points after four games, ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion on goal difference and one point behind Manchester United.

