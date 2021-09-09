Adnoc Pro League: Henk Ten Cate concerned about Al Wahda preparation for Khorfakkan clash

Abu Dhabi club trained without nine senior players during the international break

ABU DHABI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , APRIL 11 – 2018 :- Henk Ten Cate , coach of Al Jazira during the President Cup quarter final match between Al Jazira vs Al Wahda club held at Baniyas football stadium in Abu Dhabi. ( Pawan Singh / The National ) For Sports

Henk ten Cate takes his Al Wahda team to Khorfakkan in the third round of the Adnoc Pro League. Pawan Singh / The National

Amith Passela
Sep 9, 2021

Al Wahda manager Henk ten Cate has admitted he is concerned by his team's lack of preparation following the two-week international break as the Abu Dhabi club travel to Khorfakkan for their next Adnoc Pro League fixture.

The Dutchman said he had been without nine players for much of the break, with those players returning to training just two days ago. However, Ten Cate has a near full squad at his disposal barring midfielder Khalil Ibrahim, who is recovering from an ankle injury.

Adnoc becomes UAE Pro League title sponsors after record partnership deal

Wahda were held to a 1-1 draw by Baniyas in their last game while Khorfakkan will be boosted by their last outing when they drew 1-1 with Al Wasl.

“We respect every opponent and Khorfakkan are a good team,” Ten Cate said ahead of the clash on Friday. “They play good football and it’s going to be very difficult for us. They were unlucky in the previous games. The way I saw them play against Al Wasl, they should have won that game.”

Discussing Wahda's preparations in the absence of many of his senior players, Ten Cate said: "They have just returned and we had days to adapt. As far as I know everybody is fit except Khaleel Ibrahim and Ahmed Rashid, who didn’t attend training for two days as he got married.

“It’s not the best preparation yet and we need to do something. The last game we played was absolutely not good.”

In the other games on Friday night, Emirates will be at home to Al Dhafra and Sharjah host Wasl in the late game.

Dhafra and promoted Emirates both enter the match seeking their first points of the season after two defeats.

Sharjah, meanwhile, will aim to maintain their perfect start to the season with a third successive win, although the recent head-to-head record slightly favours Wasl who have won five out the last nine games.

On Saturday, Al Orooba play Shabab Al Ahli at the Fujairah stadium, Baniyas host Al Ain, Al Jazira face Al Nasr and Kalba are at home to Ajman.

Updated: September 9th 2021, 9:22 AM
