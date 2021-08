Ronaldo, James and Rondon: Premier League transfer window round-up

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United teammates celebrate with the Champions League trophy after defeating Chelsea in the final in 2008 in Moscow. They won in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Ronaldo might be on his way back to Old Trafford after United expressed interest in a deal with his current club Juventus. Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United was confirmed on Tuesday as Premier League clubs scrambled to strengthen before the close of the transfer window.

United announced on Friday a deal had been struck with Juventus to bring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner back to Old Trafford for a fee that could rise to £20 million ($27m) for the 36-year-old.

The Portugal captain scored 118 goals in 292 games during his first spell at United, winning his first Ballon d'Or and Champions League title, as well as three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

“This is absolutely 100 per cent the stuff that dreams are made of,” Ronaldo posted on Instagram.

Ronaldo's return has already had a knock-on effect with United winger Daniel James joining Leeds United for a reported £25m.

The Wales winger has started two of United's three Premier League games so far this season, but was expected to struggle for game time once Ronaldo arrived and Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani returned to full fitness.

James was on the verge of joining Leeds in January 2019 from Swansea before a deadline day deal collapsed.

“It's all happened in the last day or two,” said James. “ I got my head around it and this is where I wanted to be moving forward.”

Liverpool are not expected to add to their only signing of the window, centre-back Ibrahima Konate, but secured the future of captain Jordan Henderson on a long-term contract that runs till 2025.

🎙️ "It feels great. I'm just glad to get everything over the line now" Dan chats about his move after signing @Skrill pic.twitter.com/mi8z0zXfEH — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 31, 2021

Top-of-the-table Tottenham Hotspur have helped ease Barcelona's financial woes by forking out €30m deal for Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal.

At the other end of the table, rock bottom Arsenal could take their summer spending to £150m after agreeing a £20m fee with Bologna for Japanese international defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Hector Bellerin is expected to leave the Gunners to join Real Betis on loan, while Reiss Nelson has joined Feyenoord on a season-long deal.

Chelsea had been linked with moves for Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, but Manchester City are not likely to add to their squad before the deadline.

West Ham have strengthened before a busy season which will take in Europa League football with the signing of Croatia midfielder Nikola Vlasic.

The 23-year-old, who previously had an unsuccessful stint in England at Everton, joins from CSKA Moscow for a reported initial fee of £26.8m having been named Russian Premier League player of the year in 2020.

Croatian midfielder Nikola Vlasic has joined West Ham United from CSKA Mosow. AFP

“I was really impressed with how determined Nikola was to become a West Ham player,” said Hammers manager David Moyes. “It's that hunger and ambition that fits with what we are trying to build here at the club.”

West Ham are also nearing a deal for Czech Republic midfielder Alex Kral from Spartak Moscow.

Leicester have bolstered their attacking options with the arrival of Ademola Lookman on loan from RB Leipzig.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez could be reunited at a third different club with Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon.

The 31-year-old is close to joining the Toffees from Dalian, having been brought to China by Benitez in 2019 and previously worked with the Spaniard at Newcastle United.

Rondon will replace Moise Kean, who has rejoined Juventus on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy.

Brighton signed Spain left-back Marc Cucurella for £15m after paying his buyout clause from La Liga side Getafe.

And Crystal Palace are close to completing a deal for Celtic's French under-21 striker Odsonne Edouard for an initial £15m.

Salomon Rondon is set to join Rafael Benitez at Everton having previously worked under the Spanish manager at Newcastle United and in China. Getty

