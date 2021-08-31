Juventus confirm €15m deal with Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session in Oeiras, near Lisbon, ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland on Wednesday. AP

Italian club Juventus confirmed on Tuesday they had struck a €15 million ($17.7m) agreement with Manchester United for the transfer of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was announced last week that Ronaldo, who spent six seasons at United between 2003 and 2009, would be making a sensational return to Old Trafford after three years in Turin.

While United revealed on Friday Ronaldo, 36, would be returning "home", an official announcement to confirm the deal has yet to be made. Juve's statement, however, has laid out the financial aspects of the deal that will see Ronaldo move for an initial €15m with an additional €8m based on performance-related bonuses.

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Manchester United FC Ltd for the definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo has been reached for a consideration of €15.0 million payable in five financial years, which might be increased, up to a maximum of €8.0 milion, upon achievement of specific performance objectives over the duration of the employment contract with the player," the statement read.

Ronaldo, who spent nine years at Real Madrid between his spells with United and Juventus, is expected to be formally announced as a United player on Tuesday - the last day of the summer transfer window.

Soon after releasing the statement, Juventus confirmed that Moise Kean had returned to the club on a two-year loan deal with the option to buy.

Kean, who came through the Juventus Academy, joined Everton in 2019 for €27.5m but spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain after struggling to cement a place in the Premier League club's team.

According to the statement, Juventus will pay Everton €7m over the two-year loan spell and have the option to make the move permanent for €28m with an additional €3m in potential add-ons.