Wolves v Manchester United player ratings: Traore 8, Trincao 7; Greenwood 7, Sancho 5

WOLVES PLAYER RATINGS: Jose Sa 6 - A harsh afternoon for the Wolves goalkeeper who looked assured throughout the game before letting in a shot from Greenwood that he should have done much better with. EPA

Manchester United capitalised on a wasteful Wolverhampton Wanderers to set a new record for the longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history as Mason Greenwood grabbed a late winner at Molineux on Sunday.

Greenwood's low strike was decisive after Wolves had missed a host of chances throughout the match as United made it 28 unbeaten on the road in the Premier League, beating Arsenal's record set between April 2003 and September 2004.

READ MORE Mason Greenwood earns Manchester United win at Wolves and slice of history

The home side threw everything at United early on, with Raul Jimenez and Trincao going close, but the visitors somehow clung on until halftime, without offering much as an attacking threat.

Wolves continued to the better side after the break, with David de Gea making a remarkable double save to keep out two close range efforts from Romain Saiss.

Jadon Sancho was replaced in the second half as United went in search of the winner, with home-grown youngster Greenwood netting his third in as many games to snatch all three points.

Wolves were adamant there was a foul from Paul Pogba in the build-up to the winner but nothing was given, as United made it seven points from nine so far this season to sit third in the standings, while Wolves stay 18th without a point or goal.

In the photo gallery above, Adam Brown provides the player ratings for Wolves while Andy Mitten runs the rule over the Manchester United team.

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

The specs: 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Price, base / as tested Dh207,846 / Dh220,000 Engine 6.2L V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 420hp @ 5,600rpm Torque 624Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined 13.5L / 100km

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

