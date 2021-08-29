Wolves v Manchester United player ratings: Traore 8, Trincao 7; Greenwood 7, Sancho 5

Manchester United capitalised on a wasteful Wolverhampton Wanderers to set a new record for the longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history as Mason Greenwood grabbed a late winner at Molineux on Sunday.
Greenwood's low strike was decisive after Wolves had missed a host of chances throughout the match as United made it 28 unbeaten on the road in the Premier League, beating Arsenal's record set between April 2003 and September 2004.
The home side threw everything at United early on, with Raul Jimenez and Trincao going close, but the visitors somehow clung on until halftime, without offering much as an attacking threat.
Wolves continued to the better side after the break, with David de Gea making a remarkable double save to keep out two close range efforts from Romain Saiss.
Jadon Sancho was replaced in the second half as United went in search of the winner, with home-grown youngster Greenwood netting his third in as many games to snatch all three points.
Wolves were adamant there was a foul from Paul Pogba in the build-up to the winner but nothing was given, as United made it seven points from nine so far this season to sit third in the standings, while Wolves stay 18th without a point or goal.
In the photo gallery above, Adam Brown provides the player ratings for Wolves while Andy Mitten runs the rule over the Manchester United team.
Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018
Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer.
Based: Cairo, Egypt
Sector: Health-tech
Size: 22 employees
Funding: Seed funding
Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors
The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo
Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178
Engine: 3.7-litre V6
Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm
Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km
Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
Transmission: seven-speed
Power: 720hp
Torque: 770Nm
Price: Dh1,100,000
On sale: now
The flights
Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car.
The hotels
The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast).
When to go
Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.
Price, base / as tested Dh207,846 / Dh220,000
Engine 6.2L V8
Transmission Eight-speed automatic
Power 420hp @ 5,600rpm
Torque 624Nm @ 4,100rpm
Fuel economy, combined 13.5L / 100km
Innotech Profile
Date started: 2013
Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari
Based: Muscat, Oman
Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies
Size: 15 full-time employees
Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing
Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.
Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing
Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111
Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre
Emirates airline – 600555555
Etihad Airways – 600555666
Ambulance – 998
Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries
Review: Tomb Raider
Dir: Roar Uthaug
Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins
two stars
Engine: 3.5-litre V6
Transmission: six-speed manual
Power: 325bhp
Torque: 370Nm
Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds
Price: Dh230,000
On sale: now
