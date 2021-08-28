West Ham v Crystal Palace ratings: Michail Antonio 9, Declan Rice 7; Conor Gallagher 9

WEST HAM PLAYER RATINGS: Lukasz Fabianski - 5. Should have done better with Conor Gallagher’s first goal as he put out a weak hand. Getty

Conor Gallagher scored the first two league goals of the season for Crystal Palace as they held West Ham United to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining derby at the London Stadium on Saturday.

David Moyes's side will feel that they could have taken all three points against a Palace side that struggled to deal with their high press.

West Ham took the lead six minutes before the break with a brilliantly-worked goal as Said Benrahma set Michail Antonio free through the middle and he and Pablo Fornals exchanged some intricate passes in the box before Fornals scored with a simple finish.

After two goalless outings for Palace so far this season, Gallagher finally got his side's first league goal under new boss Patrick Viera 13 minutes into the second half, scooping the ball home from a tight angle.

The Hammers went back in front when Joachim Andersen was out-muscled under a high ball by Antonio, who slammed the ball home to register his 50th Premier League goal.

The lead lasted only a couple of minutes as Gallagher levelled again with a beautiful turn in the box and a low finish to the bottom left-hand corner to make it 2-2 and grab a share of the spoils.

In the photo gallery above, Danny Lewis has provided his player ratings from the London Stadium.

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

The Lowdown Us Director: Jordan Peele Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseqph, Evan Alex and Elisabeth Moss Rating: 4/5

