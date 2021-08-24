West Ham v Leicester player ratings: Michail Antonio 10, Declan Rice 8; Jamie Vardy 5

Lukasz Fabianski: 6 - The goalkeeper had little to do during the game, unable to deny Tielemans' finish in the box at the second attempt.

Michail Antonio became West Ham United's all-time Premier League top scorer in scintillating style on Monday night after his late double helped his team to an emphatic 4-1 win over 10-man Leicester City.

Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma had opened the scoring for the Hammers, who made it two wins out of two and went top of the table on goals scored after a superb performance in a rocking atmosphere at the London Stadium.

Fornals fired the hosts ahead in the 26th minute after he started and finished a flowing move by steering Benrahma's low cross into the net. Leicester's hopes of getting back into the contest were deal a major blow when Ayoze Perez was shown a red card in the 40th for stamping on the Spaniard as they tussled for the ball.

West Ham continued to dominate and Benrahma doubled their advantage in the 56th with a simple finish into an unguarded net after Antonio intercepted Caglar Soyuncu's back pass and squared the ball to the Algerian forward.

Youri Tielemans pulled a goal back for Leicester in the 69th minute when he pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area. But Antonio made it 3-1 in the 80th when he took a Declan Rice cross in his stride and buried a low shot after turning Soyuncu before putting the icing on the cake four minutes later with his 49th Premier League strike for the Hammers.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

