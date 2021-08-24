Chelsea and Manchester City supply two players each: Premier League team of the week

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – Became the first player to make 300 Premier League appearances for Spurs and marked it with a great save from Adama Traore in victory.

The new Premier League season is firmly up and running and the second round of fixtures certainly delivered its fair share of thrills.

Liverpool got the weekend under way on Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 win over Burnley at Anfield, before Aston Villa registered their first win of the post-Jack Grealish era with a victory by the same scoreline against Newcastle United.

A goalless draw at Selhurst Park between Crystal Palace and Brentford ensured the promoted club stayed unbeaten, while a 2-2 thriller at Elland Road saw Leeds and Everton claim a point apiece.

Champions Manchester City shrugged off their disappointing opening day loss by thrashing promoted Norwich City 5-0 and Brighton made it two wins from two with 2-0 victory over Watford.

Sunday's fixtures began at St Mary's where Southampton held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw, before Nuno Espirito Santo got one over his former club as Tottenham beat Wolves 1-0 at Molineux.

The blockbuster tie of the weekend then saw Chelsea cruise past Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates, with the final match of the round being played out on Monday night as West Ham dominated 10-man Leicester 4-1.

Looking back over the most recent round of matches, Richard Jolly has selected his Premier League team of the week in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device simply swipe.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

