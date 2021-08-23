Vincent Kompany honoured as Manchester City's greatest captain

Vincent Kompany holds the winner's trophy after the FA Cup win against Watford in 2019, his last game for Manchester City. AFP

“Your kids will be able to go to a place where they can remember you. Your grandkids will be able to go to a place where they can remember you,” said Vincent Kompany.

His statue at the Etihad Stadium will be unveiled before Saturday’s game against Arsenal, celebrating the achievements of Manchester City’s greatest captain.

That he will be immortalised for eternity is, Kompany says, “still difficult to grasp; it doesn’t feel real until it’s there.”

“You don't wake up one day and think my dream is to have a statue of myself somewhere,” he explained. The past, Kompany says, can be his blind spot. His family preserve more parts of it than him. “I’m so driven that I don’t do well with looking back,” he said. “I’m more laid-back but for my family it means something. That gives it so much more value. My dad would take care of all the trophies and the memorabilia. At home, my wife Carla will never let anything slip.”

Pierre Kompany’s journey from Congo to Belgium means he cherishes his son’s feats all the more. Now manager of Anderlecht, the younger Kompany added: “I have to go back to Manchester for so many reasons. One is to visit the statue but the second is that it is still my second home.”

Married to a City fan, Kompany joked that 11 years in Manchester brought him: “The accent! A wife and kids too, which is not unimportant.”

A permanent place in English football’s landscape shows his footballing significance. “You remember when we pass statues at other grounds, whether West Bromwich or Sunderland or Arsenal.

"You always have that curiosity about what the person meant to the club, what was his journey and his story for him to deserve to be honoured in such a way. We are part of a club that pays attention to this. The link between the City before the takeover and the City of today has always been at the forefront of everything. It's never been hidden, it's been something that we're proud about.”

Vincent Kompany celebrates scoring against Leicester in May 2019, the goal that proved decisive in their Premier League triumph. Reuters

Kompany likes the fact that the late Colin Bell – “good old Colin” – has a stand named after him at the Etihad Stadium. Now recognition is going to a younger generation.

Kompany is sharing the honour with men who accomplished so much together. David Silva’s statue will also be revealed on Saturday. In due course, Sergio Aguero is set to join them, three of City’s greatest team united again. Kompany feels it is fitting.

“It was a special journey and we went through it together,” he said. “Nothing would have happened without Kun’s goals and David’s wizardry in midfield and our fate was linked to each other. If you replace David with somebody else and you replace Kun with somebody else, I am sure that a lot of this success would not have been possible.”

For Kompany, that success involved four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups, all bar one as captain. He bowed out with the 2019 treble. His last game was the biggest FA Cup final win since 1902.

“The final goodbye was the perfect setting,” he said. “I absolutely love that trophy. It was 6-0 against Watford. I just had 45 minutes of taking everything in without any stress, which is a complete luxury in a final.

“I felt that I could never leave in a better way than that season. I’d swum the channel too many times. I’d got away with injury after injury, the miraculous comebacks, and eventually my luck was going to run out. I just thought stop with winning five trophies in two years. I’m not a gambling man. That was enough for me.”

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

