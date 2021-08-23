Arsenal v Chelsea player ratings: Pepe 7, Saka 4; Lukaku 9, James 9

ARSENAL RATINGS: Bernd Leno – 7. Kept his side in with a glimmer of hope with one stunning save from a Lukaku header in the second half. Little chance with the goals. Reuters

Romelu Lukaku made a triumphant return to Chelsea with a goal and a powerhouse display as they beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea manager, acknowledged before the game that he did not know fully what to expect after handing Lukaku a first start following his signing from Inter Milan.

However, the Belgian striker clicked straight into gear as part of an overwhelmingly dominant display by the away side.

He struck the opener after 15 minutes from a Reece James cross, after the home side had actually started the brighter of the two teams.

Arsenal struggled to hold the Champions League winners thereafter, though, and James doubled Chelsea’s advantage after 35 minutes.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner Canvassed, Par Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Meydan Cup – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,810m Winner Dubai Future, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas – Group 3 (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Mouheeb, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 8.15pm Firebreak Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 9.50pm Meydan Classic – Conditions (TB) $$50,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm Dubai Sprint – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Man Of Promise, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

