Southampton v Man United player ratings: Adams 7, Armstrong 8; Greenwood 7, Martial 5

Saints and Red Devils draw 1-1 at St Mary's Stadium

Gareth Cox | 
Andy Mitten
Aug 22, 2021

A second-half goal by Mason Greenwood earned Manchester United a draw against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday.

United, who thumped Leeds United 5-1 on the opening weekend of the Premier Leaguer season, fell behind in the first half when Che Adams' strike took a huge deflection off Fred to leave goalkeeper David de Gea with no chance.

The visitor's drew level in the 55th minute when Greenwood's strike went through the legs of both Saints defender Mohammed Salisu and goalkeeper Alex McCarthy before squirming into the net.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on £73 million ($100.4m) man Jadon Sancho for the disappointing Anthony Martial as the Red Devils went looking for all three points.

Southampton, though, were full value for their point and could have took all three had De Gea not saved a glorious chance that fell for summer signing from Balckburn Rovers, Adam Armstrong, who shot too close to the Spaniard.

"It was a difficult game, Southampton defended well but in my eyes we dropped two points." said Greenwood after the match. "When we got the equaliser we should have gone for the throats, the time went away and we did not get the winner towards the end."

Saints full-back Valentino Livramento said: "We knew it was going to be a battle. Man Utd are a massive club and have quality all over the pitch.

"We knew the way we could compete was by being physical and aggressive with the press and hitting them on the counter. I feel we could have won the game, maybe could have lost the game, but a draw is a fair result."

