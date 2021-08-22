Southampton v Man United player ratings: Adams 7, Armstrong 8; Greenwood 7, Martial 5

SOUTHAMPTON RATINGS: Alex McCarthy - 6: Saved Maguire header on brink of half-time and did well not to spill with Pogba waiting to pounce. Will not be happy that Greenwood’s strike for equaliser went through his legs. Good stop from Fernandes header. Getty

A second-half goal by Mason Greenwood earned Manchester United a draw against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday.

United, who thumped Leeds United 5-1 on the opening weekend of the Premier Leaguer season, fell behind in the first half when Che Adams' strike took a huge deflection off Fred to leave goalkeeper David de Gea with no chance.

The visitor's drew level in the 55th minute when Greenwood's strike went through the legs of both Saints defender Mohammed Salisu and goalkeeper Alex McCarthy before squirming into the net.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on £73 million ($100.4m) man Jadon Sancho for the disappointing Anthony Martial as the Red Devils went looking for all three points.

Southampton, though, were full value for their point and could have took all three had De Gea not saved a glorious chance that fell for summer signing from Balckburn Rovers, Adam Armstrong, who shot too close to the Spaniard.

"It was a difficult game, Southampton defended well but in my eyes we dropped two points." said Greenwood after the match. "When we got the equaliser we should have gone for the throats, the time went away and we did not get the winner towards the end."

Saints full-back Valentino Livramento said: "We knew it was going to be a battle. Man Utd are a massive club and have quality all over the pitch.

"We knew the way we could compete was by being physical and aggressive with the press and hitting them on the counter. I feel we could have won the game, maybe could have lost the game, but a draw is a fair result."

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Day 3 stumps New Zealand 153 & 249

Pakistan 227 & 37-0 (target 176) Pakistan require another 139 runs with 10 wickets remaining

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

