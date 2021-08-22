Dele Alli earns Spurs victory at Wolves as Harry Kane makes first appearance

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli celebrates scoring the only goal of the game against Wolves with Son Heung-min on Sunday, August 22. Reuters

Dele Alli earned Tottenham a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in a match where the spotlight was on Harry Kane who finally made an appearance on Sunday.

Kane came on in the second half and missed an opportunity to get on the scoresheet. A goal would have helped silence the home crowd at Molineux that jeered the star England striker as soon as he came on, singing to Spurs supporters about his possible move to Manchester City.

Kane had been left out of Tottenham's squad when they defeated City in their Premier League opener last weekend. He also missed Thursday's Europa Conference League defeat at Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira.

On Sunday, it was back to business as Kane replaced Son Heung-min with 19 minutes left and received a warm welcome from the travelling Tottenham fans, who sang “Harry Kane, he's one of our own”. However, Wolves supporters chanted back “He'll be a Manc in the morning".

In the match, Alli's ninth-minute penalty was enough to secure victory for Spurs as manager Nuno Espirito Santo's first trip back to the club he brought up to the Premier League during his fruitful 2017-21 spell ended on a positive note.

Alli was fouled by Wolves keeper Jose Sa and the midfielder picked himself up to convert the spot-kick and earn his team all three points.

It was his first league goal since March 2020 as Alli returns to favour following a long spell in exile under Nuno's predecessor Jose Mourinho.

The results means Spurs have won two from two so far this season, both by a 1-0 scoreline. Wolves remain without a point after two defeats on the trot.