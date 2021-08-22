Barcelona player ratings v Athletic Bilbao: De Jong 8, Depay 7, Griezmann 6

BARCELONA RATINGS: Neto 5 - Busy start as the Basques closed him down quickly and pressured a goalkeeper who isn’t the best with his feet. Looked nervous and reluctant to come out – and when he did he looked uncertain. Conceded when Athletic’s ninth corner of the game was met by a glancing header after 49 minutes. Better in second half. EPA

Memphis Depay demonstrated why coach Ronald Koeman urged Barcelona to sign the Netherlands striker after scoring with a blistering strike to help his team avoid their first defeat of the post-Lionel Messi era with a 1-1 draw.

Depay’s goal from a tight angle came with Barcelona playing poorly against an Athletic Bilbao team inspired by having some fans in the stands of San Mames for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Depay, who arrived as a free agent this summer, drove a left-footed shot over goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala and into the top of the net in the 75th minute.

“(Depay) is a great player, that is why we signed him,” Koeman said after the match. “He scored a great goal today. He is an important player for us. He is strong, fast and is a good finisher.”

Bilbao had gone ahead in the 50th when defender Inigo Martinez headed home one of many corner kicks the hosts generated with their high-paced attack.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

