Barcelona player ratings v Athletic Bilbao: De Jong 8, Depay 7, Griezmann 6

Memphis Depay demonstrated why coach Ronald Koeman urged Barcelona to sign the Netherlands striker after scoring with a blistering strike to help his team avoid their first defeat of the post-Lionel Messi era with a 1-1 draw.
Depay’s goal from a tight angle came with Barcelona playing poorly against an Athletic Bilbao team inspired by having some fans in the stands of San Mames for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Depay, who arrived as a free agent this summer, drove a left-footed shot over goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala and into the top of the net in the 75th minute.
“(Depay) is a great player, that is why we signed him,” Koeman said after the match. “He scored a great goal today. He is an important player for us. He is strong, fast and is a good finisher.”
Bilbao had gone ahead in the 50th when defender Inigo Martinez headed home one of many corner kicks the hosts generated with their high-paced attack.
Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.