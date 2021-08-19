Manchester City's De Bruyne and Chelsea’s Kante up for Uefa Player of the Year Award

Chelsea pair N'Golo Kante and Jorginho and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne have been shortlisted for the Uefa Men's Player of the Year Award for the 2020/21 season.

Jorginho and Kante were the star performers as Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final in Porto in May. Jorginho then went on to star for Italy in their victorious Euro 2020 campaign.

Lionel Messi, the six times Ballon d'Or winner who has moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, is fourth on the list. Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, last year's winner, came in fifth with PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Kylian Mbappe sixth and seventh.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, who took England to the Euro 2020 final, was eighth on the list. Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was ninth and Norway and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland tenth.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was shortlisted for the Coach of the Year award along with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini, who guided Italy to the Euro title.

The shortlist was curated by a jury comprising of managers of the 24 teams who took part in Euro 2020, 80 coaches of the clubs that played in the group stages of last season's Champions League and Europa League, as well as one journalist from each of Uefa's 55 member associations.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Istanbul on August 26 when the draw for this season's Champions League will also be made.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Hermoso, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas — who won the Champions League with Barcelona — were on the shortlist for the women's award.

Lluis Cortes of the Spanish club is up for the women's coach award along with Peter Gerhardsson, who won the Olympic silver medal with Sweden, and Emma Hayes of Chelsea — the English Women's Super League champions and Champions League runners-up.