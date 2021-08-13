Raheem Sterling backing Jack Grealish to supply the bullets for Manchester City attacks

Manchester City's new signing Jack Grealish poses with fans outside the Etihad Stadium on Monday, August 9. (David Davies/PA)

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling has backed £100 million ($138.5m) new boy Jack Grealish to supply him with a goals boost in the coming season.

The England teammates will now be working together on the club front after City forked out a British record fee to sign the talented playmaker from Aston Villa.

Sterling, 26, managed 14 goals in all competitions last season which was 17 less than the previous campaign.

But he has just enjoyed an impressive Euro 2020 will England where his three strikes helped Gareth Southgate's side reach the final, where they were beaten by Italy on penalties.

Now Sterling will again be lining-up with Grealish, 25, as City look to defend their Premier League title crown.

“They have signed a great player and someone that wants to prove himself at the highest level,” said Sterling. “I don’t think there is any better club for him to try and do that.

“I met him at Villa, but during the international period it was the first time I was really around him for a long period of time.

“He is a player that always wants the ball, he gets in good pockets of space and he is creative.

“It adds another creative player to this team which I am really excited about so hopefully he can add a few more goals to my tally.

“When you add good players to your team it is always a good thing. He is a player I believe can truly have a great career here.”

Sterling has only been able to enjoy a short break after his European Championship exploits but feels refreshed and fighting fit for the new season.

“It is great to be back,” he said. “The first few days are a bit rusty, but it is great to be back. I had a great summer holiday for a week or so, and now I am raring to get back to training.

“I have got all my energy and attention to focus on going into the season and I am really looking forward to it to be honest.”

Champions City begin their title defence with the game of the weekend at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, whose own star striker — England captain Harry Kane — has been linked with a move to join Sterling and Grealish at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling said: “We have enjoyed [being champions], but it is finished, it is done. The last season is over and done with, so we are not going to get the trophy again this year by looking back at last season.

“We have done it before, we have won it two years on the bounce. It is something that we are capable of.

“I think it comes from the club, the manager and the mindset he has installed. That winning mentality, once you get a taste of it, you want it even more.

“We know what we have to do, we have to come out fast in the league and just play our football, that is the most important thing.”

