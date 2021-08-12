New film 'Together' offers Manchester City fans insight into historic season

Football fans can go behind the scenes and relive the final moments of Manchester City’s 2020/21 title-winning season through a new and exclusive City Studios feature film Together released Thursday.

The film captures never before seen footage of the closing months of a record-breaking and historic season for Pep Guardiola's side.

In an unprecedented season which continued to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, and at a time when fans have physically been further away from the team than ever before, the film brings viewers together on an immersive journey through the closing games of the Premier League and domestic cup competitions, as well as the club’s first appearance in the Champions League final.

The feature film captures up close, behind-the-scenes moments of the players and staff during some of the biggest moments of last season.

Viewers can experience Guardiola’s team talks, exclusive footage of club legend Sergio Aguero’s final few weeks and an unrivalled insight inside the player bubble.

Manchester City captain Fernandinho said: “The teamwork and togetherness shown by everyone involved at the Club last season, both on and off the field was amazing and this film shows some of those special moments, as well as the highs and lows we experienced as players during a season like no other.

“We wished we could’ve enjoyed more moments with our fans across the world last year but I hope they enjoy watching this film and it helps to build their excitement for the new season. We can’t wait to be together again.”

Together is released Thursday exclusively to CITY+ members for one week before being released globally on YouTube.

For further details about how to subscribe visit www.mancity.com/city-plus