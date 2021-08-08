Son Heung-min celebrates new Tottenham contract with commanding show against Arsenal

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their first goal during the friendly match against Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, August 8, 2021. (Tottenham Hotspur FC/Getty)

Tottenham star Harry Kane is currently in a sticky situation as far as his future at Spurs is concerned. The England captain was forced to tweet on Friday that he had “never refused” to train at Tottenham despite failing to show up for preseason tests.

There was speculation that Kane was trying to engineer a move to Manchester City, a charge refuted by the star forward, and while the focus remains on Kane, another star performer at the club let his game do all the talking on Sunday.

Son Heung-min had signed a four-year contract extension last month to keep him at the Premier League club through to June 2025. That show of faith was reinforced on Sunday as the South Korean scored in a 1-0 friendly win over Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

New manager Nuno Espirito Santo was visibly pleased as Spurs entertained the home crowd in a match against their north London rivals.

Son struck low past Bernd Leno on his left to give his team the lead with just 10 minutes remaining in the game.

It was a perfect way for the South Korea captain to gear up for the new season, after claiming it was an easy decision to sign a new deal.

Fans are back and we love it. 😍 pic.twitter.com/8jfe6jaNyx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 8, 2021

“It was already a big honor to play here for six years,” he had said last month. “The club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here.”

“It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff,” Son added. “There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon.”

Son, 29, has 107 goals and 64 assists in 280 appearances in all competitions since joining Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. Tottenham host Premier League champion Manchester City in their season opener on August 15.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

