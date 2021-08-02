Harry Kane fails to report for Tottenham pre-season Covid-19 tests

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has thrown his future at the club into doubt after he did not report for pre-season tests on Monday morning.

The England captain was due back at the club’s Hotspur Way training centre for a Covid-19 test following his three-week break after his involvement at Euro 2020.

Several news outlets including Sky Sports, the BBC and Press Association reported that Kane, 28, failed to show as planned on Monday, fueling speculation that the player is trying to force a move away from the club.

Neither Spurs nor the player and his representatives have commented on his absence.

Kane made clear before the start of last month's European Championship that he wished to leave the club this summer to challenge for honours, alerting the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

Despite having three years left on his contract, Kane believes a gentleman's agreement is in place with chairman Daniel Levy allowing him to leave the club. However, Tottenham have made it clear they have no intention of selling their prized asset.

Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour has the latest on Harry Kane, who was due to arrive at Hostpur Way for training this morning but hasn't turned up, following his post-Euro 2020 holiday 🎙️💬 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 2, 2021

Kane hinted at the end of last term his preference for a move to Manchester City, but the Premier League champions have previously indicated they would not pay the £150 million fee required for Levy to even countenance selling Kane.

City have since turned their attention to Kane's England teammate Jack Grealish, reportedly tabling a £100 million bid for the Aston Villa forward over the weekend.

Spurs open their Premier League campaign on August 15 against City.

Kane has been in the Bahamas following England’s run to the Euro 2020 final and looks to have set his stall out to force a move from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

New boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who was assured Kane would not be sold during discussions for the job, said last month that Kane could be “counted on” next season.

