Andreas Pereira’s outrageous volley lit up Manchester United’s 2-2 friendly draw with Premier League new boys Brentford in front of Old Trafford’s biggest crowd since March 2020.
Having been finally able to welcome back 10,000 fans for last season’s home finale against Fulham, there were around 30,000 in attendance for the Bees’ visit thanks to the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Those at Wednesday’s pre-season friendly witnessed one of the great Old Trafford goals as Pereira hit a 25-yard rocket that went in off the underside of the bar in front of the Stretford End.
The long-term future of the United academy graduate, who spent last season on loan at Lazio, is unclear but nobody will forget his strike against Thomas Frank’s men.
It was a match of great goals, started by promising 19-year-old Anthony Elanga producing an excellent volleyed finish from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross in the 12th minute.
Brentford produced a moment of magic of their own eight minutes later when Shandon Baptiste hit a swerving volleyed effort from the edge of the box that went in off the woodwork.
Pereira’s stunning goal early in the second half was the pick of the bunch but it did not prove the winner as substitute Bryan Mbeumo curled home smartly after half-time introduction Diogo Dalot failed to intercept a ball down the line.
Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo
Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm
Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm
Transmission: 6-speed auto
Price: from Dh155,000
On sale: now
In
- Raed Mozafar Abu Al Saoud, Minister of Water and Irrigation
- Dr Bassam Samir Al Talhouni, Minister of Justice
- Majd Mohamed Shoueikeh, State Minister of Development of Foundation Performance
- Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research
- Falah Abdalla Al Ammoush, Minister of Public Works and Housing
- Basma Moussa Ishakat, Minister of Social Development
- Dr Ghazi Monawar Al Zein, Minister of Health
- Ibrahim Sobhi Alshahahede, Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment
- Dr Mohamed Suleiman Aburamman, Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth
Out
- Dr Adel Issa Al Tawissi, Minister of High Education and Scientific Research
- Hala Noaman “Basiso Lattouf”, Minister of Social Development
- Dr Mahmud Yassin Al Sheyab, Minister of Health
- Yahya Moussa Kasbi, Minister of Public Works and Housing
- Nayef Hamidi Al Fayez, Minister of Environment
- Majd Mohamed Shoueika, Minister of Public Sector Development
- Khalid Moussa Al Huneifat, Minister of Agriculture
- Dr Awad Abu Jarad Al Mushakiba, Minister of Justice
- Mounir Moussa Ouwais, Minister of Water and Agriculture
- Dr Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education
- Mokarram Mustafa Al Kaysi, Minister of Youth
- Basma Mohamed Al Nousour, Minister of Culture
Total fights: 32
Wins: 28
Wins by KO: 26
Losses: 4
