Five targets for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after signing new deal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started off as caretaker and has now been in charge of Manchester United for longer than anyone since Sir Alex Ferguson.

If he sees out the three-year contract he signed on Saturday, then only Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby will have spent more time as United manager since World War 2. That longevity comes with a chance to complete a turnaround.

Win a trophy

David de Gea missed in the penalty shootout against Villarreal.

United have gone four years without silverware. Solskjaer got closer last season, losing a Europa League final penalty shootout when David de Gea could not score from 12 yards against Villarreal, but he has been a nearly man, losing four semi-finals and two quarter-finals.

Ferguson is proof one trophy can lead to others but while Solskjaer has a fine record in other big games and against elite opponents, he has lost a series of knockout ties, sometimes when United were favourites. He needs to flourish in the major occasions.

Mount a proper title challenge

Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and Eric Cantona with the FA Cup and Premier League trophy.

Only three United managers have ever won the league: Ernest Mangnall, Busby and Ferguson. More pertinently, none have really challenged for the title since the Scot’s 2013 retirement. Indeed, they have only got back-to-back top-four finishes once; until Solskjaer, they tended to relapse every other season.

Jose Mourinho finished second in 2018, as Solskjaer did last season, but they were 19 and 12 points behind Manchester City respectively. The first step is to get close to the eventual winners; but, as Chelsea and Liverpool ought to fare better in the Premier League than last season, United may start as fourth favourites.

Find a Plan B

Solskjaer’s counter-attacking gameplan can work very well, especially away from home and against top teams. When the onus is on them, however, United need to be better. They have only won 19 of their last 38 home league games. They can draw 0-0 too often. They feel too reliant on individual inspiration. They have a growing group of potential match-winners but could do with more of a collective strategy to unlock well-drilled defences.

Build on the Sancho signing

Manchester United Unveil New Signing Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho’s £73 million arrival from Borussia Dortmund looks both a coup and a statement of intent. It also conformed to two themes of Solskjaer’s management: looking to young, exciting and often English players and buying big to secure players who can be cornerstones of the side for years.

In that respect, Sancho can be bracketed with Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The next target is Raphael Varane to give Maguire a high-class partner who is an upgrade on Victor Lindelof. There are two possible objectives for next summer: a central midfielder altogether superior to Fred and a striker to replace Edinson Cavani if he leaves. But Sancho’s signing should allow Mason Greenwood to operate more in the middle; at some stage, Solskjaer must determine if he is the long-term first-choice centre forward.

Decide on Pogba and De Gea

Manchester United's Paul Pogba has one year left on his contract.

Solskjaer’s diplomatic skills have come in handy as he has navigated his way through difficult situations. His man-management of Paul Pogba has been far better than Mourinho’s. Decisions beckon, however. Pogba is entering the final year of his contract and Paris Saint-Germain are interested. United risk losing their record signing for nothing.

“There is always speculation,” Solskjaer smiled on Saturday. “Whenever Paul has been here, he has been so professional and he’s always ready to give everything for the team. He might stay for even longer.”

De Gea, meanwhile, ended last season in a job-share with Dean Henderson, playing in the Europa League games. That is not a sustainable situation, though the Spaniard’s high wages will make it hard to offload him if Henderson is the regular.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

