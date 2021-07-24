Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'delighted' to commit to Manchester United with new three-year deal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became Manchester United manager on an interim basis in December 2018 before taking the role full time three months later.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he was "delighted" to commit his future to the Premier League club after signing a new three-year contract on Saturday.

Solskjaer, who took over from Jose Mourinho in 2018, will stay at Old Trafford until at least 2024, with the option of an extra year.

"Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract," Solskjaer told the club website. "It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success."

Solskjaer, 48, led United to a runner-up finish in the Premier League last season while also reaching the Europa League final, which they lost to Villarreal on penalties.

Solskjaer's new contract comes the same week as United completed a deal for England winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, and the Norwegian has set his sights on guiding the club into a bright future.

"I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey," he said. "Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that's what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons."

The former United striker initially took over on an interim basis in December 2018 following the dismissal of Mourinho, before earning the job on a permanent basis with a fine run of results.

After a rocky start in the full-time position, progress has largely been steady in his two full seasons in charge, following up a third-placed finish in 2019-20 with a runners-up spot last season when they finished 12 points behind neighbours Manchester City.

However, the acquisition of Sancho suggests that the United board are prepared to back Solskjaer with the players he needs to make a realistic bid for the title.

Our past. Our present. 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲.



✍🇳🇴 We are delighted to announce that Ole has signed a new deal with the club! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2021

"Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch," said chief executive Ed Woodward.

"The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.

"What is especially pleasing is the way this progress has been achieved with a blend of young, homegrown talent and top-class recruits, playing attacking football in the best traditions of Manchester United.

"We are more confident than ever that, under Ole's leadership, we are heading in the right direction."

Manchester United begin the new season at home against Leeds United on August 14.

Our legal advisor Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Chef Nobu's advice for eating sushi “One mistake people always make is adding extra wasabi. There is no need for this, because it should already be there between the rice and the fish.

“When eating nigiri, you must dip the fish – not the rice – in soy sauce, otherwise the rice will collapse. Also, don’t use too much soy sauce or it will make you thirsty. For sushi rolls, dip a little of the rice-covered roll lightly in soy sauce and eat in one bite.

“Chopsticks are acceptable, but really, I recommend using your fingers for sushi. Do use chopsticks for sashimi, though.

“The ginger should be eaten separately as a palette cleanser and used to clear the mouth when switching between different pieces of fish.”

