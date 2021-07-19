New world-class football facility opens in Sharjah - in pictures

New Football Field A new world-class football field was inaugurated at Sharjah's Al Majaz Waterfront.

Football fans in the UAE have a new venue to enjoy at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah.

The venue was opened to the public at a grand ceremony attended by several current and former UAE footballers including Al Wasl’s Fahad Khamis, Bakheet Saad and Nasser Kamis.

A friendly match was also held in the presence of a number players, including Faisal Khalil, Maatouq Saeed, Mohammad Surour and Munther Ali.

Al Majaz Waterfront’s new pitch measures 60 x 40 metres, and is suitable for 14 players. Managed by Falcon Sports, the facility will be open to the public for a fee of Dh230 per hour, which will include water, bibs and balls. The facility will be open Sunday to Wednesday, 7am to 12 noon, and Thursdays to Saturdays, from 6am to 2pm. Special rates are offered for students.

The facility will also host the Falcon School of Football for children aged 4-16 years. Classes will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Fees will be Dh350 monthly per person, with a reduced fee of Dh300 per sibling.