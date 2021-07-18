Arabian Gulf League confirms fixtures for first half of 2021-22 season

sp13 al jazira Al Jazira were presented with the Arabian Gulf League trophy after easing past Khorfakkan 3-1 in the final game of the season on Tuesday, May 11. Victor Besa / The National. (Victor Besa)

The UAE Pro League has approved the calendar for the first half of the 2021-22 Arabian Gulf League season, which begins next month.

The new campaign, confirmed on Sunday, kicks off on August 19, with the first half – 13 rounds - to conclude on January 7. The Pro League have attempted to stage the highest number of matches at weekends, while also legislating for international breaks. The UAE national team contest the third and final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup from September.

According to a release, the Pro League will also “show flexibility” in support of Al Wahda and Sharjah, who play one another in September in the last 16 of the Asian Champions League.

Champions Al Jazira kick-start their title defence at home to Al Dhafra on August 20, while last year’s runners-up Baniyas host Al Wasl on the same day. Meanwhile, newly promoted Emirates Club welcome Shabab Al Ahli on the opening day, with fellow new boys Al Orooba, who make their debut in the UAE top flight, hosting Al Wahda.

Jazira’s success last season was the Abu Dhabi club’s third UAE championship, and was sealed with a 3-1 victory against Khorfakkan on the final day, in May. The capital side are seeking to become the first team since 2013 to retain the crown.

Jazira’s chances were boosted in late May with confirmation manager Marcel Keizer had agreed to a new two-year contract. The Dutch coach, in his second stint at the club, would not commit his future to Jazira in the immediate aftermath of the title win.

Speaking following the contract extension, Keizer said: “We have an exciting challenge ahead to retain the title next season and continue bringing joy to our fans across Abu Dhabi and the UAE. I promise the fans that we will continue evolving as a team and we will always give it our best in domestic competitions and the Asian Champions League.”

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

