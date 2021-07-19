Al Jazira look to Liverpool FC to bolster youth development programme

Al Jazira have recruited a new head of their academy.

Al Jazira have looked to bolster their acclaimed football academy by appointing former Liverpool FC academy director James Gow to head its development.

The UAE champions, who already boast one of the most productive youth development programmes in the region, announced the appointment on Monday.

Installed as Jazira’s new academy technical director, Gow arrives in Abu Dhabi having spent 12 years in various roles at Liverpool. He was most recently the club’s international academy director in Australia.

“I am very happy to arrive at the home of the UAE champions,” Gow said. “Al Jazira is renowned across the region for its academy and it’s truly a great honour to lead it going forward.

“I found Al Jazira to be the most suitable step in my career as I was attracted by the strong foundations put in place by the club’s leadership and the ambitious long-term vision and plans to cement itself as a leading example.

“I am excited about the future, and I am confident that my experience will help to develop the academy’s functions across all fronts. The UAE is home to many great talents, and it’s great to see many of them are graduates of Al Jazira’s academy. We look to build on this great success going forward. As a team, we have a big task ahead and a great responsibility to fulfill and I look forward to getting straight to work.”

Famed already for their academy, Jazira’s Arabian Gulf League title-winning squad last season included 17 graduates from the youth ranks. Among those, Abdullah Ramadan, Khalifa Al Hammadi and Mohammed Al Attas have gone on to represent the UAE national team. Ramadan, 23, was one of the standouts in the side that last month advanced to the third and final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup. Jazira highlighted on Monday that part of the club’s long-term strategy would be to further develop players to play in Europe “in the near future”.

From the academy to the title.



From boys to men.



You were inspired and now you are inspiring. #PrideOfAbuDhabi 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/eqlpFWt9xX — Al Jazira Club (@AlJazira_uae_EN) May 11, 2021

Jazira chief executive officer, Ali Youssef Al Hammadi, said: “We are very happy to welcome James as the new leader of Al Jazira’s academy. Today’s appointment of an internationally experienced academy technical director is a clear testament to the importance we place on continually growing our football academy. Thanks to our leadership’s guidance and great trust in our home-grown talent, we take massive pride in being home to one of the Middle East’s best academies.

“Driven by our investment across all age-groups, we have a very strong structure in place to build on the great title-winning success of last season in the upcoming years. While Al Jazira’s academy functions with an eye on the future of the first team, our long-term plan focuses on developing young talent on both the sporting and personal fronts to represent the club in the biggest global stages.”

Gow began his career at Liverpool in 2008, with his work taking him to China, Singapore and Australia.

Jazira’s sporting director Mads Davidsen said: “Following a rigorous recruitment process, it brings me great pleasure to welcome James to the ever-growing Al Jazira family. We are building an environment which possesses a diversity of cultures and a high-level of experiences from across the world, and James’ proven global track record leading academies for some of the biggest clubs and organisations matches our ambition to do just that.

“James’ appointment comes as part of our plans to develop our local coaching staff and to offer them the best possible guidance from someone who worked at the highest international stage.”

The Bio Favourite holiday destination: Either Kazakhstan or Montenegro. I’ve been involved in events in both countries and they are just stunning. Favourite book: I am a huge of Robin Cook’s medical thrillers, which I suppose is quite apt right now. My mother introduced me to them back home in New Zealand. Favourite film or television programme: Forrest Gump is my favourite film, that’s never been up for debate. I love watching repeats of Mash as well. Inspiration: My late father moulded me into the man I am today. I would also say disappointment and sadness are great motivators. There are times when events have brought me to my knees but it has also made me determined not to let them get the better of me.

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: 8.0-litre, quad-turbo 16-cylinder Transmission: 7-speed auto 0-100kmh 2.3 seconds 0-200kmh 5.5 seconds 0-300kmh 11.6 seconds Power: 1500hp Torque: 1600Nm Price: Dh13,400,000 On sale: now

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

Getting there

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Tbilisi from Dh1,025 return including taxes

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Results 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m; Winner: Mcmanaman, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 6.05pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Bawaasil, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 6.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (Dirt) 1,400m; Winner: Bochart, Fabrice Veron, Satish Seemar 7.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: Mutaraffa, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 7.50pm: Longines Stakes – Conditions (TB) Dh120,00 (D) 1,900m; Winner: Rare Ninja, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.25pm: Zabeel Trophy – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Alfareeq, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 9pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (T) 2,410m; Winner: Good Tidings, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 9.35pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Zorion, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi

