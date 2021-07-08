England charged by Uefa over laser aimed at Kasper Schmeichel in Euro 2020 semi-final

Goalkeeper had device shone in face before saving Kane penalty that would lead to striker scoring winning goal from rebound

Denmark goalkeer Kasper Schmeichel speaks to referee Danny Makkelie after England were awarded a penalty in the Euro 2020 semi-final. Reuters

PA Sport Staff
Jul 8, 2021

Uefa has charged England after a laser pointer was aimed at Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel in the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 semi-final win.

The goalkeeper had a laser shone in his face before he saved Harry Kane’s extra-time penalty, although Kane scored the rebound to earn England a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

Gareth Southgate and England end 55 years of hurt by reaching Euro 2020 final

England have also been charged with “disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem” after home fans booed the Denmark national anthem and the lighting of fireworks inside Wembley.

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

England came from behind after Mikkel Damsgaard’s free kick gave Denmark the lead.

Simon Kjaer’s own goal levelled for Gareth Southgate’s side and Kane booked England’s first major tournament final for 55 years when he followed up his missed penalty after Raheem Sterling was tripped by Joakim Maehle.

The Three Lions now play Italy at Wembley on Sunday aiming to win their first major trophy since lifting the World Cup in 1966.

