Wolves agree loan for Barcelona’s 'exciting winger' Francisco Trincao

Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao is set to sign for Premier League Wolves on a season-long loan.

Premier League club Wolves have announced the signing of Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao on a season-long loan.

Barring any issues with a medical or work permit, 21-year-old Portugal international Trincao will become new head coach Bruno Lage's second signing since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo.

Wolves, who have also signed 20-year-old Colombian defender Yerson Mosquera, have an option to make Trincao’s move permanent, which is understood to be set at €30 million ($35.5m).

Read More Wolves appoint former Benfica manager Bruno Lage as new coach

Technical director Scott Sellars told the club’s official website: “He’s a really exciting player. It’s an area we’d like more competition ...

“I think the fans are going to enjoy watching him play. He drives with the ball well and has good creativity.

“We’ve watched him a lot, especially over the last couple of months, so he’s been on our radar for quite a while. He’s got loads of quality – signing for Barcelona from Braga shows what potential he’s got.

“He’s 21 and has played quite a lot of games in La Liga, so we think he’s ready for the Premier League.”

Trincao began his career in his native Portugal with Braga before moving to Barcelona in August last year.

He made 42 senior appearances, five of them in the Champions League, last season and has five senior caps to his name, though he was omitted from Fernando Santos' Euro 2020 squad.

Trincao will be familiar with a few faces at Molineux having already worked with six of his new clubmates in the international set-up.

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km